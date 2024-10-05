Phillies All-Star Cristopher Sánchez welcomes a baby boy ahead of his Game 2 NLDS start

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cristopher Sánchez has a new job ahead of his playoff start for the Phillies: dad. Sánchez and his wife welcomed a baby boy days ahead of the Philadelphia All-Star pitcher’s start in Game 2 of the NL Division Series against New York. The 27-year-old Sánchez earned his first All-Star berth on the strength of a regular season that finished at 11-9 with a 3.32 ERA and his first career shutout. The couple’s son was born Monday. Sánchez got the nod over playoff-tested veteran Aaron Nola for Sunday’s game at Citizens Bank Park.

