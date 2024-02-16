Phillies agree to 1-year deal with Whit Merrifield, AP sources say

The Philadelphia Phillies have reached a contract agreement with utility infielder Whit Merrifield, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press. The agreement is for an $8 million, one-year deal that includes a $8 million club option for 2025 with a $1 million buyout, a second person told the AP. The 35-year-old Merrifield is a three-time All-Star and hit .272 with 11 home runs and 67 RBIs last season with Toronto. He has 201 career stolen bases and led the AL with Kansas City three times. He topped the AL with 206 hits and 10 triples in 2019.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.