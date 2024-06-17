Phillies activate shortstop Trea Turner from injured list and bat him second against the Padres

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies have activated All-Star shortstop Trea Turner from the injured list and slotted him to bat second against the San Diego Padres. Turner missed 38 games after straining his left hamstring in Philadelphia’s 4-3 victory over the San Francisco Giants on May 3. The four-time All-Star was hurt running the bases when he scored on a passed ball from second. To make room for Turner on the roster, the Phillies sent center fielder Johan Rojas to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

