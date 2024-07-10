Phillies ace Zack Wheeler says back tightness that forced him from game has bothered him for weeks

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies right-handed ace Zack Wheeler left his start Tuesday night against Los Angeles after five innings with left low back tightness that has bothered him for weeks. Wheeler threw 76 pitches on a steamy night in Philadelphia and left with the Phillies leading 9-1. He allowed three hits, struck out seven and walked two. Wheeler allowed a solo home run to Cavan Biggio in the fifth inning. Wheeler was lined up to start for the Phillies this weekend and won’t be available for the National League staff in next week’s All-Star game. The major league-leading Phillies had a big league-high seven All-Star selections.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.