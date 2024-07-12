Philipsen wins Stage 13 of Tour de France in sprint finish and Pogacar keeps overall lead

PAU, France (AP) — Jasper Philipsen has won the 13th stage of the Tour de France in a sprint finish while two-time champion Tadej Pogacar has kept the yellow jersey. Several riders fell in a crash a few hundred meters from the line but Pogacar avoided it on Friday. Philipsen held off Belgian countryman Wout Van Aert and German rider Pascal Ackermann to clinch his second stage win of this year’s race. The flat trek gave was designed for sprinters on a 165.3-kilometer (102.5-mile) route from Agen to the southwestern city of Pau. Biniam Girmay of Eritrea placed fourth and missed out on a fourth stage win.

