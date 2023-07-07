Philipsen secures hat trick of Tour de France stage wins, Vingegaard stays in yellow

BORDEAUX, France (AP) — Belgian cyclist Jasper Philipsen has secured a hat trick of Tour de France stages by winning a mass sprint in Bordeaux. Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard has kept the yellow jersey. Philipsen was expertly led to the front by his Alpecin–Deceuninck teammate Mathieu van der Poel then comfortably countered a move by veteran sprinter Mark Cavendish. Biniam Girmay completed the podium. Philipsen has won all the sprints so far and took his career tally to five Tour stages. He also won two stages last year.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.