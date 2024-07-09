Philipsen finally triumphs in sprint finish on Stage 10 of Tour de France

SAINT-AMAND-MONTROND, France (AP) — Jasper Philipsen has edged a thrilling sprint to win his first stage of this Tour de France after finishing runner-up twice last week. Biniam Girmay, winner of two stages already, was runner-up a second time. Pascal Ackermann was third. The overall leaders stayed the same. Tadej Pogacar retained the yellow jersey with the same 33 second gap on Remco Evenepoel and more than a minute on two-time defending champion Jonas Vingegaard. The 10th stage from Orléans to Saint-Amand-Montrond in central France was a flat 187 kilometers (116 miles) without classified climbs, and set the stage for a mass sprint. Philipsen, the Belgian rider known for his powerful finishes, finally capitalized. This was his seventh career stage in the last three Tours.

