Philipsen edges out Matthews and Pogačar to win Milan-San Remo for 1st monument victory

SAN REMO, Italy (AP) — Belgian cyclist Jasper Philipsen sprinted to win the fastest-ever Milan-San Remo and claim his first victory in a “monument” race. The Alpecin–Deceuninck rideredged out Michael Matthews and two-time Tour de France winner Tadej Pogačar on Saturday. Philipsen screamed in joy after crossing the line and beamed broadly as he was embraced by his rivals. The race had an average speed of 46.1 kph or 28.6 mph. Philipsen finished the 288-kilometer (179-mile) route in 6 hours, 14.44 seconds. Philipsen beat Matthews by less than half a bicycle wheel. The Milan-San Remo is the first of the five monument races of the season, followed by Tour of Flanders, Paris-Roubaix, Liege-Bastogne-Liege and Tour of Lombardy.

