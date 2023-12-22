Philip Tomasino scores twice, Predators beat Flyers 4-2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philip Tomasino scored twice, including the go-ahead goal with 4:01 remaining, and the Nashville Predators beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-2 on Thursday night.

Cole Smith also scored, Gustav Nyquist converted an empty-netter and Colton Sissons added a pair of assists for the Predators, who have won eight of 10.

Morgan Frost had a goal and an assist, and Sean Couturier also scored for the Flyers, whose nine-game points streak ended.

The game was tied 2-2 when Sissons passed from the side boards to the slot, and Tomasino fired a wrist shot over goalie Samuel Ersson’s right shoulder.

“(Sissons) made a great play,” Tomasino said. “It’s huge. They’re a really good team. Just a great win overall.”

Ersson made 27 saves. Juuse Saros stopped 29 shots for the Predators.

“We were really competitive on the puck,” Nashville coach Andrew Brunette said. “I felt very comfortable with the way we played. I thought everybody worked really hard and gave us their best effort.”

Philadelphia, a surprising second place in the Metropolitan Division entering play, still has won seven of nine.

Flyers coach John Tortorella said his team didn’t forecheck to his liking.

“It’s a lesson we learned,” he said. “This team is going to have to forecheck. That’s what cost us.”

Frost scored an unlikely goal 1:31 into the game to put Philadelphia in front. Bobby Brink sent a pass behind the net and it deflected off Frost’s skate, over the net, off the back of Saros and in.

“He’s made some plays,” Tortorella said.

The Predators tied it 1:05 into the second when Smith finished a 2-on-1 short-handed chance with a shot past Ersson’s blocker side. Philadelphia went back ahead 3:40 later when Couturier converted his eighth of the season on the power play, shooting between Saros’ legs from close range after an assist from Frost.

Nashville knotted things back up less than a minute later on Tomasino’s backhander following a defensive breakdown by the Flyers that resulted in a 2-on-1.

“He’s got skill, and he’s going to make plays,” Brunette said of Tomasino, who has four goals this season. “We just need the consistency of being that relentless, hard-working player.”

Nashville’s Yakov Trenin was whistled for a five-minute major boarding penalty and game misconduct for a vicious check of Frost with 9:52 left in the second. The hit sent Frost’s head crashing into the protective glass. He was down on the ice for several minutes and was helped off the ice but returned later in the period.

