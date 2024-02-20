Philadelphia’s Kai Wagner reinstated for first Union game of the season

NEW YORK (AP) — Philadelphia Union defender Kai Wagner’s suspension for violating Major League Soccer’s on-field discrimination policy has been lifted for the team’s opening game of the season. Wagner received a three-game suspension during last season’s playoffs after allegations he used a racial slur against a New England Revolution player. The suspension was supposed to extend one game into this season. But MLS announced Monday that Wagner had completed the league’s new restorative practices program. The Union open the regular season at home on Saturday against the Chicago.

