Philadelphia Union goalkeeper Holden Trent has died

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Holden Trent, a backup goalkeeper for the Philadelphia Union, died Saturday, the Major League Soccer club said in a statement. He was 25. The team did not provide a cause of death, but his family posted this week on his Instagram account that he had been in the intensive care unit of a hospital. Trent, from Greensboro, North Carolina, was the 28th pick in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft out of High Point University. While he had not yet played for the first team he had made several appearances for Union II this season.

