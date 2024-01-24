Philadelphia Phillies sign left-handed pitcher Kolby Allard to a 1-year contract

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies have signed left-handed pitcher Kolby Allard to a one-year contract. The 26-year-old Allard pitched in just four games last season for the Atlanta Braves. He spent four seasons with the Texas Rangers. He is 9-24 with a 6.10 ERA and one save over parts of six major league seasons with Atlanta and Texas.

