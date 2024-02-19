Philadelphia Phillies hope to sign Zack Wheeler to a long-term deal, Dave Dombrowski says

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies have spoken to Zack Wheeler’s representation about a new contract as the pitcher heads into the final season of a $118 million, five-year deal. Wheeler said last week he prefers reaching an agreement before the season starts March 28. President of operations Dave Dombrowski says a deal with Wheeler “is a priority.” A 33-year-old right-hander, Wheeler has a $23.6 million salary this season. He was 13-6 with a 3.61 ERA last year and 1.08 WHIP. His 2.42 ERA in the postseason is sixth-best among pitchers with 10 or more starts.

