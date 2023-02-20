Philadelphia looks to build on MLS success in the East

Major League Soccer is set to open its 2023 season. The Philadelphia Union made it all the way to the MLS Cup final but fell to champion LAFC on penalties. Jim Curtin won MLS Coach of the Year honors, while Andre Blake won Goalkeeper of the Year. The team has not changed all that much in the offseason, but the Union sold Paxten Aaronson to Eintracht Frankfurt in the German Bundesliga, and acquired attacking midfielder Joaquín Torres in a trade with Montreal. Philadelphia is likely to use nearly the same starting lineup as last season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.