Philadelphia heads to MLS Cup final with 3-1 win over NYCFC

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Julian Carranza and Daniel Gazdag scored two minutes apart in the second half and the Philadelphia Union advanced to their first MLS Cup final with a 3-1 victory over New York City FC on Sunday night. The Union will head to Los Angeles and face Supporters Shield winners LAFC in the league title match on Saturday. Top-seeded LAFC advanced to its first MLS Cup championship game with a 3-0 victory over Austin FC in the Western Conference final earlier Sunday. Cory Burke also scored for the Union, who were unbeaten in 19 matches at home this season.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
New York City FC's Alexander Callens, left, complains to Philadelphia Union's Julián Carranza, right, after Carranza ran into his goalie during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Chester, Pa. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris Szagola
New York City FC's Sean Johnson kicks the ball away during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Philadelphia Union, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Chester, Pa. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Union's Leon Flach leaps as he tries to keep the ball inbound during the first half of an MLS soccer match against New York City FC, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Chester, Pa. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Union's Alejandro Bedoya, center, lefts the trophy as the Union celebrate winning the MLS Eastern Conference following an MLS soccer match against NYCFC, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Chester, Pa. The Union won 3-1 and clinched the MLS Eastern Conference title. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Union's Andre Blake raises the trophy after defeating New York City FC in an MLS soccer match, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Chester, Pa. The Union won 3-1 and clinched the MLS Eastern Conference title. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris Szagola
New York City FC's Heber looks on as the Union celebrates their third goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Chester, Pa. The Union won 3-1 and clinched the MLS Eastern Conference title. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Union's Olivier Mbaizo, left, reacts to the win in an MLS soccer match against NYCFC, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Chester, Pa. The Union won 3-1 and clinched the MLS Eastern Conference title. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris Szagola