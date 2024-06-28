Philadelphia Flyers to buy out remainder of Cam Atkinson’s contract

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers announced Friday that they will buy out the remainder of forward Cam Atkinson’s contract. Atkinson was signed through 2025. He was with the Flyers for three years and posted 36 goals and 42 assists in 143 regular-season games. In 2021-22, he was awarded the team’s Bobby Clarke Trophy for Most Valuable Player and the Yanick Dupre Class Memorial Award. He missed the 2022-23 season with a neck injury. Atkinson spent the first 10 years of his career with Columbus.

