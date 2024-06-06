Philadelphia famed city basketball series adds Drexel women’s team to Big 5

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Big 5 has expanded with the addition of Drexel this season and the men’s Classic among Philadelphia’s six Division I programs will return for three more seasons at the Wells Fargo Center. The men’s Big 5 Classic is in December at the Wells Fargo Center. Penn, La Salle, Temple, Saint Joseph’s and Villanova will be joined in women’s hoops by Drexel. The Dragons joined the Big 5 in men’s basketball last season. The women’s Big 5 champion will be crowned on Dec. 6 in a tripleheader at Villanova. Saint Joseph’s won last season’s Big 5 championship.

