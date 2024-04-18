Philadelphia Eagles want draft picks to play well, do the right thing and retire with the franchise

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Howie Roseman wants Philadelphia Eagles draft prospects to take a lesson out of the recent retirements of franchise stalwarts Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox. The Eagles general manager wants potential Eagles to see the likes of DeVonta Smith, Landon Dickerson and Brandon Graham continue to earn contract extensions and big money years after they’re drafted by the team. If draft picks play the right way and stay out of trouble, they can continue to earn contract extensions and retire with the franchise. The Eagles hold the 22nd pick in the first round and the 50th and 53rd overall picks in the second round.

