Philadelphia Eagles release 2-time All-Pro safety Kevin Byard

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles have released two-time All-Pro safety Kevin Byard in a salary-cap move, months after acquiring from him Tennessee. The 30-year-old Byard had one year left on his contract and the Eagles cleared about $13 million in cap space. Byard was largely ineffective in his short stint with the Eagles. He had one interception and 75 tackles in 10 regular-season games with the Eagles.

