Philadelphia Eagles Ojomo, Cleveland expected to make full recovery from head injuries

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Eagles wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland suffered a concussion and sprained neck and rookie defensive tackle Moro Ojomo suffered a concussion during a preseason game Thursday night. Both were carted off the field on a backboard. The Eagles said Friday in announcing the injuries that both players were expected to make a full recovery “in due time.” The Eagles said both players were responsive and had full function in their extremities on the field.

