Philadelphia Eagles Ojomo, Cleveland expected to make full recovery from head injuries

By The Associated Press
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland (85) is brought off the field after an injury during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Derik Hamilton]

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Eagles wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland suffered a concussion and sprained neck and rookie defensive tackle Moro Ojomo suffered a concussion during a preseason game Thursday night. Both were carted off the field on a backboard. The Eagles said Friday in announcing the injuries that both players were expected to make a full recovery “in due time.”  The Eagles said both players were responsive and had full function in their extremities on the field.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.