Philadelphia Eagles face an uncertain offseason following their late-season collapse

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Some Philadelphia Eagles players are throwing their support behind coach Nick Sirianni following one of the biggest meltdowns in NFL history. As players cleaned out their lockers, Fletcher Cox called Sirianni “a winner” and said he’s “a good leader for this team.” Jason Kelce described Sirianni as “a great head coach” but acknowledged that “nobody was good enough this year.” The Eagles’ win-or-bust season started 10-1 before a 1-6 finish that included a loss to Tampa Bay in an NFC wild-card game. Kelce said, “When you’re that bad, it’s a collective thing.” He shut down retirement talk at the Eagles complex Wednesday after previously telling teammates in confidence that he’s not coming back next season.

