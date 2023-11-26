Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham plays in team record 189th game

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham set a team record by playing in his 189th career regular-season game against the Bills. Former Eagles kicker David Akers held the mark at 188 games. Eagles center Jason Kelce played in his 187th game and defensive tackle Fletcher Cox played in his 183rd game with the team on Sunday. The 35-year-old Graham was Philadelphia’s first-round pick in the 2010 draft.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.