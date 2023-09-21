Phil Sellers, who led Rutgers to its only Final Four in 1976, dies at 69

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Phil Sellers, who led Rutgers to the Final Four in 1976 and remains the Scarlet Knights’ career leader in points and rebounds, has died. He was 69. Rutgers announced Sellers’ death on Wednesday. The school said he died Tuesday night but did not provide details. Sellers scored 2,399 points and had 1,115 rebounds for the Scarlet Knights from 1972-76. He earned second-team All-America honors as a senior in 1975-76 for the team that reached the national semifinals. The 6-foot-4 shooting guard played one season in the NBA, averaging 4.5 points for the Detroit Pistons in 1976-77.

