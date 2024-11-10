Phil Salt blasts England to an 8-wicket win over the West Indies in the 1st T20

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (AP) — Phil Salt has raced to a century from 53 balls as England completed a record run chase to beat the West Indies by eight wickets in the first Twenty20 international. Salt finished 103 not out as England passed the West Indies’ total of 182-9 with 19 balls remaining. In a match of extraordinary ball-striking which saw 23 sixes, England eclipsed the previous highest successful run chase at the Kensington Oval of 172. Jacob Bethell made 58 not out from 36 balls with five fours and two sixes.

