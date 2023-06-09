Phil Neville hired for Canada staff after Inter Miami departure

TORONTO (AP) — Phil Neville has been hired to join the staff of Canada men’s national team coach John Herdman, a week after Neville was fired as head coach of David Beckham’s Inter Miami. Richard Shaw also was hired for Herdman’s staff ahead of the CONCACAF Nations League semifinal against Panama on June 15. The pair join existing assistants Mauro Biello, Simon Eaddy and Eric Tenllado. Shaw will remain with Canada for the CONCACAF Gold Cup. Herdman said Neville could possibly remain for the Gold Cup.

