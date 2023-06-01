Phil Neville fired as Miami’s coach in MLS after 2 1/2 seasons

MIAMI (AP) — Phil Neville was fired Thursday halfway through his third season as coach of David Beckham’s Inter Miami with the team last in Major League Soccer’s Eastern Conference. Miami also fired assistant coach Jason Kreis and promoted Javier Morales, another assistant, to interim head coach. The 46-year-old Neville is a former teammate of Beckham’s on Manchester United and England’s national team, making 56 international appearances from 1996-2007. He coached England’s women’s national team from 2018 until he was hired by Miami in January 2021.

