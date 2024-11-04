Phil Maton option declined by Mets and he becomes free agent

By The Associated Press
New York Mets pitcher Phil Maton throws against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the seventh inning in Game 4 of a baseball NL Championship Series, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Frank Franklin II]

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Right-hander Phil Maton became a free agent after the New York Mets declined his $7,775,000 option in favor of a $250,000 buyout. The 31-year-old was 2-1 with a 2.51 ERA in his first season with New York, which acquired him from Tampa Bay on July 9. Maton was 3-3 with a 3.66 ERA in a career-high 71 games overall and had a $6.25 million salary. New York also announced left-hander Sean Manaea declined his $13.5 million option to become a free agent for the third consecutive offseason

