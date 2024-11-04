Phil Maton option declined by Mets and he becomes free agent

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Right-hander Phil Maton became a free agent after the New York Mets declined his $7,775,000 option in favor of a $250,000 buyout. The 31-year-old was 2-1 with a 2.51 ERA in his first season with New York, which acquired him from Tampa Bay on July 9. Maton was 3-3 with a 3.66 ERA in a career-high 71 games overall and had a $6.25 million salary. New York also announced left-hander Sean Manaea declined his $13.5 million option to become a free agent for the third consecutive offseason

