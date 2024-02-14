Phil Maton and Tampa Bays Rays finalize $6.5 million, 1-year contract

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (AP) — Reliever Phil Maton and the Tampa Bay Rays have finalized a $6.5 million, one-year contract, a deal that includes a 2025 club option and could be worth $14 million over two years. Maton gets a $6.25 million salary this season, and the Rays have a $7.75 million option with a $250,000 buyout. A 30-year-old right-hander, Maton was 4-3 with a 3.00 ERA with 74 strikeouts over 66 innings last year for Houston, his 89 mph average fastball velocity down 2 mph from 2022. Maton is 16-12 with a 4.25 ERA and two saves in 344 games over seven seasons.

