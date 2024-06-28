Phil Foden returns to England camp at Euro 2024 after family leave

BLANKENHAIN, Germany (AP) — England forward Phil Foden is back with the team after taking urgent leave to be with his family during Euro 2024. Foden left England’s camp in Germany on Wednesday for what the team called a “pressing family matter,” reportedly the birth of his third child. England alluded to that with a welcome back post Friday that included an emoji of a baby. The Premier League’s player of the season started all three of the games in the group stage of the Euros and was expected to be in the starting lineup for the round of 16 game against Slovakia in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday.

