Phil Foden leaves England’s Euro 2024 camp for ‘pressing family matter’

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — The Football Association says Phil Foden has temporarily left England’s Euro 2024 base and returned to Britain for a “pressing family matter.” English soccer’s governing body did not elaborate further on the reason for Foden’s departure. The Manchester City forward played in Tuesday’s 0-0 draw with Slovenia.

