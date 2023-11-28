Phil Foden inspires Man City to 3-2 comeback win against Leipzig in the Champions League

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Phil Foden inspired a second-half comeback as Manchester City beat Leipzig 3-2 in the Champions League. The defending champions had trailed 2-0 at halftime at Etihad Stadium but Foden scored one and then helped to create two more as Pep Guardiola’s team ensured it would advance to the knockout stage atop Group G. Foden set up a goal for Erling Haaland in the 54th minute and evened the score in the 70th. He played a part in the buildup for substitute Julian Alvarez’s winner in the 87th as City preserved an unbeaten home record in the Champions League dating back to 2018. Lois Openda had looked like firing Leipzig to an unlikely win with goals in the 13th and 33rd.

