Phil Foden blossoms into ‘world class’ player at Man City as Guardiola’s steady nurturing pays off

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has described Phil Foden as legendary, the best player in the Premier League and his team’s most important player this season. Those descriptions are typically reserved for Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne or Rodri. However it is Foden who is inspiring City to another run at a Premier League-FA Cup-Champions League treble. He has 18 goals in 40 matches this season and underlined his importance by scoring twice in City’s come-from-behind win over Manchester United on Sunday. Guardiola has seemingly paced the development of the academy graduate to perfection after biding his time with Foden earlier in his career. Foden could be a star for England at this year’s European Championship.

