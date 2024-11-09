Phelps scores 18 in debut for No. 13 Texas A&M in 87-55 over newly renamed East Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Zhuric Phelps scored 18 points in his Texas A&M debut, Manny Obaseki and Henry Coleman III each added 14 and the 13th-ranked Aggies beat East Texas A&M 87-55. Texas A&M bounced back Friday night after losing at Central Florida on Monday in its season opener. Phelps, an SMU transfer, missed that game with a hand injury. Hayden Hefner added 13 points for Texas A&M and Wade Taylor had 10. The Aggies led 50-24 at halftime. Scotter Williams Jr. scored 12 points for East Texas A&M, which changed its name from Texas A&M-Commerce on Thursday.

