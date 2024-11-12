Phelps leads No. 23 Texas A&M to 97-71 win over Lamar

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Zhuric Phelps scored 16 points and Wade Taylor IV and Andersson Garcia each had 15 as No. 23 Texas A&M defeated Lamar 97-71. Henry Coleman III added 13 points for the Aggies, who dropped 10 spots in The Associated Press Top 25 this week. But they have won consecutive games over Lamar and East Texas A&M after opening the season with a 64-61 loss at UCF. Alexis Marmolejos led Lamar with 23 points. Phelps is an SMU transfer who has led the Aggies in scoring in their last two games after missing the opener with a hand injury. Texas A&M shot 55.2% from the floor and sixth-year coach Buzz Williams earned his 350th career victory. He is 350-218 over 18 seasons.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.