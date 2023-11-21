Phelps has double-double, leads SMU to 70-58 victory over West Virginia in Fort Myers Tip-Off

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Zhuric Phelps scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and SMU pulled away midway through the second half to beat West Virginia 70-58 in the Fort Myers Tip-Off. SMU (4-1) took the lead for good on a Chuck Harris step-back jumper with 10:54 remaining that sparked a 22-8 run. Eight players scored for SMU during the stretch that included Ricardo Wright’s two 3-pointers and Keon Ambrose-Hylton’s six points. Jesse Edwards scored 18 points on 7-of-15 shooting to lead West Virginia (2-2).

