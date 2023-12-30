Phelia, Hansen lead Michigan women to 69-60 upset of No. 17 Ohio State

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Laila Phelia scored a career-high 26 points and Michigan pulled away in the fourth quarter to upset rival and 17th-ranked Ohio State 69-60. Phelia hit a 3-pointer and Lauren Hansen, a graduate transfer from Missouri who finished with 17 points, made a pair of layups in a 9-0 run that gave the Wolverines a 60-51 lead with 2:48 to play. Ohio State made just three of its last 11 shots in the final five minutes. Elissa Brett made four free throws and Hansen made three in the final minute for the Wolverines, who made 8 of 12 shots and 9 of 11 free throws in the fourth quarter. Celeste Taylor scored 16 points to lead Ohio State. The Buckeyes came up well short of their season average of 82.7 points a game.

