PGA Tour top executive Andy Pazder abruptly resigns

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Andy Pazder has resigned from the PGA Tour in a surprise move. Pazder was the chief tournaments and competitions officer. He effectively was in charge of overseeing all matters related to competition. The tour sent a memo to players that Pazder resigned Tuesday effectively immediately. The memo came two hours before PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan was to hold his first formal meeting with players since his return to work. The tour is in the middle of trying to finalize a business agreement with Saudi Arabia’s national wealth fund. Monahan recently appointed Pazder to two key task forces.

