PGA Tour stays in Hawaii while European tour starts 2 weeks in Dubai

The PGA Tour stays in Hawaii for the second straight week with the Sony Open. The field has 37 of the 59 players who were on Maui for The Sentry at Kapalua. Among those playing tree-lined Waialae on Oahu is Gary Woodland. The former U.S. Open champion is playing for the first time since brain surgery on Sept. 18. Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy is making his 2024 debut some 9,000 miles away in the inaugural Dubai Invitational. It’s the first of back-to-back European tour events in Dubai. Tommy Fleetwood also is in the Dubai field. He’ll be making a 20-hour flight from Hawaii.

