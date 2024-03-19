PGA Tour stays in Florida. LPGA and PGA Tour Champions begin a Western swing

The PGA Tour stays one more week in Florida before leaving for Texas. The Valspar Championship at Innisbrook has a tough spot on the schedule following the $20 million Arnold Palmer Invitational and the $25 million Players Championship. The field still has British Open champion Brian Harman, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas. Meanwhile, the LPGA Tour and the PGA Tour Champions begin Western swings. The LPGA starts in California for a tournament hosted by South Korean great Seri Pak. Nelly Korda is playing for the first time in more than a month. The PGA Tour Champions also are in California.

