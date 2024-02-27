PGA Tour starts the Florida swing. LIV Golf goes to Saudi Arabia

The Florida swing begins on the PGA Tour with a familiar location and a different name. What used to be known as the Honda Classic is now the Cognizant Classic. It’s still at PGA National. Rory McIlroy leads the field. He wanted to beef up his schedule leading into the Masters. Also playing is Mexico Open winner Jake Knapp. LIV Golf returns to Saudi Arabia. Brooks Koepka will be going for his third straight win in Jeddah. The newcomer is Anthony Kim. He hasn’t played competitively in 12 years. Kim won’t be part of any team. The LPGA is in Singapore.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.