PGA Tour starts its FedEx Cup Fall with a reduction in prize money and a new event in Utah

By DOUG FERGUSON The Associated Press
Sahith Theegala lines up his putt on the third green during the final round of the Tour Championship golf tournament, Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mike Stewart]

The PGA Tour begins its FedEx Cup Fall series with a reduction in prize money at most tournaments and a new event in Utah. The total purse for the eight tournaments is $58.7 million. That includes a $7.5 million purse at the new Black Desert Championship. Five tournaments from last year have smaller purses. It starts with the Procore Championship this week in Napa, California. The purse is $6 million. That’s down from $8.4 million a year ago. The field includes Luke Clanton. He’s a junior at Florida State who already has three top-10 finishes in six tour events.

