PGA Tour starts its FedEx Cup Fall with a reduction in prize money and a new event in Utah

The PGA Tour begins its FedEx Cup Fall series with a reduction in prize money at most tournaments and a new event in Utah. The total purse for the eight tournaments is $58.7 million. That includes a $7.5 million purse at the new Black Desert Championship. Five tournaments from last year have smaller purses. It starts with the Procore Championship this week in Napa, California. The purse is $6 million. That’s down from $8.4 million a year ago. The field includes Luke Clanton. He’s a junior at Florida State who already has three top-10 finishes in six tour events.

