PGA Tour resumes in California while the European flagship event is at Wentworth

The PGA Tour resumes with its “FedEx Cup Fall” portion of the schedule in Napa, California. It’s for all the players who didn’t make it to the playoffs or make the top 50, who are assured of getting in the $20 million events next year. Justin Thomas and Max Homa are in the field of the Fortinet Championship for their final competition before the Ryder Cup. The stronger field is in England for the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. It’s the flagship event of the European tour. The field features all 12 members of the European Ryder Cup team.

