PGA Tour postseason begins and LPGA starts gearing up for final major in Scotland

The majors are over, the Olympics are done for four years and now it’s time for the PGA Tour’s lucrative postseason. It starts with the top 70 players in the FedEx St. Jude Championship. The defending champion is Lucas Glover but he won’t be there because he finished outside the top 70. The top 50 after this week advance to the second round of the FedEx Cup playoffs. Lydia Ko takes her Olympic gold medal to the Women’s Scottish Open. LIV Golf returns at the Greenbrier and the U.S. Amateur goes to Hazeltine for the first time since 2006.

