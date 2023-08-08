PGA Tour playoffs begin, LPGA has final major at British Open

The PGA Tour postseason is here with the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Matt Kuchar has made it to the FedEx Cup playoffs every year since they began in 2007. Adam Scott is missing for the first time. The top 70 qualify for the first playoff event. The top 50 will advance to the BMW Championship next week in the Chicago area. The LPGA Tour wraps up its major championship season at the Women’s British Open at Walton Heath in England. LIV Golf returns to Trump National in Bedminster, New Jersey. Bryson DeChambeau is coming off a 58 at The Greenbrier.

