PGA Tour players still expecting to play regular tournaments

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Just because the PGA Tour will have 16 designated tournaments in 2024 doesn’t mean the stars won’t show up anywhere else. Rory McIlroy says he’ll play other events to stay sharp for the big ones. Jon Rahm believes some players will continue to go to courses they like. In other golf news, Jason Day is on the move. He finished last year at No. 112 in the world. The former No. 1 player now has quietly posted four straight top-10 finishes and has moved to No. 43. He likely will stay in the top 50 to qualify for the Masters.

