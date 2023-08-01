PGA Tour offers last chance for 70 players to make postseason

The PGA Tour’s regular season comes to a close this week at the Wyndham Championship. Only the top 70 in the FedEx Cup standings after this week advance to the lucrative postseason and have a chance to advance. Justin Thomas, Shane Lowry and Adam Scott are among those outside the top 70. For Thomas, getting to the postseason is key to his Ryder Cup hopes. The LPGA Tour stays in Europe for the Women’s Scottish Open and then plays its final major the following week in England. LIV Golf returns to a new event at The Greenbrier in West Virginia.

