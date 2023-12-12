PGA Tour offered rookies $500K up front. Only 8 of them needed it

The PGA Tour started a new program this season to make sure rookies had some cash flow. They were offered $500,000 up front. And if they didn’t make that much money, the tour would cover the gap. Turns out only eight rookies who got in a full season didn’t reach the number. The tour is still doing the match on what they owe to any fully exempt player who didn’t reach $500,000. The earnings is all compensation. That’s bad news for Kevin Kisner. His compensation included a Presidents Cup stipend and money earned at the Hero World Challenge last year.

