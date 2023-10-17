PGA Tour makes its lone Asia stop in Japan. The LPGA has 2nd of 4 in a row in Asia

The PGA Tour used to have three tournaments as part of its Asia swing. Now it’s down to one. The Zozo Championship in Japan features PGA Tour players and Japan Golf Tour players. Leading the way is Xander Schauffele. He won the Olympic gold medal in Japan two years ago. Collin Morikawa and Rickie Fowler join him in playing for the first time since the Ryder Cup. The LPGA Tour is going to South Korea as the second stop in its four-event Asia swing. The PGA Tour Champions begins its postseason. LIV Golf wraps up its year at Doral.

