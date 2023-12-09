PGA Tour loses a signature event. Wells Fargo chooses not to renew

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Wells Fargo Championship is not renewing its contract to host a PGA Tour event. That ends 22 years on the schedule for what is now a signature event with a $20 million purse. The tournament is held at Quail Hollow Club. It will be played for the final time next May. Sports Business Journal reported last month a new funding model by the PGA Tour in which tournaments would put up more toward the purse. The publication reported Friday that Wells Fargo wanted to remain as a sponsor and even proposed losing the signature status to trim costs.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.