PGA Tour heads to Torrey Pines, LPGA Tour stays in Florida

The PGA Tour stays in California for the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines. The tournament starts on Wednesday and ends on Saturday to avoid being shown opposite the NFL conference championship games. This is the final week for five players in the three-event swing series to earn a spot in the next $20 million signature event. The LPGA Tour isn’t going very far, either. It goes two hours west to Bradenton, Florida, for the Drive On Championship. Also staying put is the European tour with a fourth straight Middle East tournament at Ras Al Khaimah in United Arab Emirates.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.